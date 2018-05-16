Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Lifted by Jefferies Group

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Shares of Gulfport Energy opened at $10.84 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 984,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.