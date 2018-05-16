Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Groupon (GRPN) Increased by Analyst

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Groupon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the coupon company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Groupon’s FY2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Groupon alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $5.99 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.80 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Groupon opened at $4.87 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Groupon has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.33, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Groupon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $626.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Groupon by 1.4% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 823,976 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,692 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,639 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 73,789 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 414,695 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,982.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $6,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Groupon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coupon company to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.