Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Office Depot Issued By Jefferies Group (ODP)

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Office Depot in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Office Depot’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ODP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of ODP opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Office Depot has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Office Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Office Depot by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Office Depot by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

