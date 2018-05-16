Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Cabot Co. Issued By Jefferies Group (CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2018 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.30 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cabot to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cabot opened at $61.17 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cabot by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

