Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for RadNet, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Group (RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for RadNet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s FY2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $231.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.32 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FIX began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

RadNet stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market cap of $631.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

In other news, EVP Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,907.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,852 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

