Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Lifted by SunTrust Banks (PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $35.69 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,349 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,340. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.