Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Mylan (MYL) Boosted by Leerink Swann

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Mylan in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

Shares of Mylan opened at $38.50 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Mylan has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

In other news, insider Anthony Mauro sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $494,569.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,002.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rajiv Malik sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 503,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,608,453.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mylan by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.