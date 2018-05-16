Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Mindbody Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Group (MB)

Mindbody Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Mindbody in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Mindbody’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.84 million. Mindbody had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MB. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Mindbody in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mindbody from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mindbody from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Mindbody in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Mindbody in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Mindbody opened at $38.15 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.17 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mindbody has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $38.55.

In other news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $634,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,075 shares of company stock worth $8,204,043. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mindbody in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mindbody in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mindbody in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mindbody in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mindbody in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

