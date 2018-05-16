Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Lifted by Analyst

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Northcoast Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Herc opened at $57.10 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Herc has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.44 and a beta of 2.36.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.32. Herc had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

