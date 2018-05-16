Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Dropbox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DBX. Nomura started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.46.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.55 on Monday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 2,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $46,829,993.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

