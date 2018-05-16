Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Conduent Increased by Analyst (CNDT)

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conduent in a report issued on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Conduent’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.33%. Conduent’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Conduent from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

NYSE:CNDT opened at $18.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Conduent has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,741,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth approximately $44,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 30.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,172,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,520 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,667,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Conduent by 76.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

