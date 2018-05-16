Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Lowered by Analyst (ARZ)

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.38 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.16%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARZ. Bloom Burton lowered Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of ARZ opened at C$0.59 on Monday. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.72.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.

