Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Altair Engineering (ALTR) Decreased by William Blair

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altair Engineering in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Altair Engineering’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Altair Engineering opened at $33.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $5,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,950,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

