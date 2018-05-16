Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Toronto–Dominion Bank Issued By Cormark (TD)

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto–Dominion Bank’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Toronto–Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto–Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Toronto–Dominion Bank opened at $58.61 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 494,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 490,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 96,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto–Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto–Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.