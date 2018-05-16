Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Nektar Therapeutics Issued By William Blair (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – William Blair upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $2.12 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Nektar Therapeutics opened at $83.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,533,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,545 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $211,082.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,474 shares of company stock valued at $75,255,528 in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.