Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Natural Resource Partners L.P. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Natural Resource Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Natural Resource Partners’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

NRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Natural Resource Partners opened at $32.30 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $391.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.57. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 35.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 827,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 141,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

