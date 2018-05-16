Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Diana Shipping inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (DSX)

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research report issued on Sunday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSX. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 272.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 804.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 40.9% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 154,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 44,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 151,172 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

