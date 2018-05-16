Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Issued By Leerink Swann

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Audentes Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

BOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 target price on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of BOLD opened at $33.21 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07.

In related news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 433,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $15,210,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,138,107 shares of company stock valued at $39,502,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

