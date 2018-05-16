Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By B. Riley (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,081.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.69%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals opened at $11.38 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.36. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,326,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,821 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

