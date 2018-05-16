Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Issued By Cormark

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.25.

Equitable Group opened at C$56.81 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$48.01 and a 52 week high of C$72.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.06. Equitable Group had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of C$88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million.

In other news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel bought 12,200 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$700,646.00. Also, insider Stephen Smith bought 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,400 shares of company stock worth $3,889,780.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

