Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot Lowered by Jefferies Group (HD)

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:HD opened at $187.98 on Monday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.
In related news, Director Armando M. Codina bought 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 45,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 295,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 40.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 117,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot Company Profile
Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/HD/profile?p=HD): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 504 Connection Timed Out
in /home/thecerbatgem/public_html/download.php on line 7
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.