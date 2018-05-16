Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot Lowered by Jefferies Group (HD)

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

NYSE:HD opened at $187.98 on Monday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

In related news, Director Armando M. Codina bought 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 45,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 295,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 40.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 117,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

