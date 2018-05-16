Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Lifted by Cormark (SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

SSR Mining opened at $10.39 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 8,368.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 176,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Invictus RG lifted its position in SSR Mining by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Invictus RG now owns 25,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 479,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

