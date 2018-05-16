Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s (LOW) Reduced by Analyst

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on Lowe’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Lowe’s in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price target on Lowe’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

LOW opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Lowe’s has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $86.65.

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Lowe’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Lowe’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

