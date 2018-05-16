Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Maxim Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

“Pyxis Tankers (PXS) reported mixed 1Q18 results with the top line ($6.6 million), below our expectations ($6.8 million), but a $0.01 beat on the bottom line and a return to profitability.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PXS. ValuEngine cut Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Pyxis Tankers opened at $1.13 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.31% of Pyxis Tankers as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

