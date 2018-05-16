Publica Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Publica has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $16,009.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Publica token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Publica has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004000 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00737816 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00146546 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00089521 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica launched on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official website is publica.io . Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio . The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

