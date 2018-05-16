Public Service (PEG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Public Service (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Public Service in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Public Service in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.
Shares of Public Service stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. Public Service has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38.
In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $825,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,483.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 652,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,539,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,899 shares of company stock worth $3,956,687. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Public Service by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Public Service during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
