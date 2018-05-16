Public Service (PEG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Public Service (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Public Service in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Public Service in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of Public Service stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. Public Service has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Service (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Public Service had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Public Service will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $825,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,483.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 652,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,539,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,899 shares of company stock worth $3,956,687. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Public Service by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Public Service during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

