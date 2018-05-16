Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nomura downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

HUN stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Huntsman Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

