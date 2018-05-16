Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,329 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 33.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 759.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of W. R. Berkley opened at $76.20 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

