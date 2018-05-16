Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.40 Million Stake in TransUnion (TRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 312,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TransUnion by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TransUnion opened at $69.13 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other TransUnion news, insider James M. Peck sold 18,342 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $1,056,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,450 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $82,534.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,163 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,324. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $65.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

