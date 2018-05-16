PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

PTC Therapeutics opened at $30.02 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s revenue was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3,516.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 653,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

