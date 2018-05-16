Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $16.46 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $3,291,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $2,043,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking opened at $2,067.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.02 and a one year high of $2,071.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,850.86, for a total transaction of $227,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,592 shares of company stock worth $9,933,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,148.74 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,165.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

