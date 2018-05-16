Prudential (PRU) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,899 ($25.76) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,899 ($25.76). JPMorgan Chase’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,180 ($29.57) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS set a GBX 2,400 ($32.56) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cfra set a GBX 2,100 ($28.49) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,127.90 ($28.86).

Prudential opened at GBX 1,923.50 ($26.09) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.03).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.89) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($23.70), for a total value of £1,423,245.96 ($1,930,610.36). Insiders purchased 30 shares of company stock valued at $54,950 over the last quarter.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

