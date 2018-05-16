Prudential Financial (PRU) Position Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $4,429,278.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $99.39 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

