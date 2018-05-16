Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,108,303 Shares of Yum! Brands (YUM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,108,303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $32,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

