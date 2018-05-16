Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Sysco (SYY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,343 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $34,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $460,044.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,334 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $930,620.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,987.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,409 shares of company stock worth $5,820,248. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sysco from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of Sysco opened at $62.95 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Sysco had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sysco will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

