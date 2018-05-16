Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Red Hat Software (RHT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,724 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 101,330 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $2,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,435,106.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $713,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $17,167,724. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Hat Software opened at $163.56 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Red Hat Software has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Red Hat Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Hat Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Red Hat Software to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.76.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

