Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 236,437 Shares of Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 281.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,437 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $33,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,659.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $218,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,626,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $1,251,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

