Protection One, Inc. (ADT) Director Andrew Africk Purchases 130,000 Shares

Protection One, Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Director Andrew Africk acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $969,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Protection One opened at $7.13 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Protection One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Protection One (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Protection One, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. Protection One’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Protection One in the 1st quarter valued at $38,679,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protection One in the 1st quarter valued at $34,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Protection One in the 1st quarter valued at $7,821,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Protection One in the 1st quarter valued at $5,790,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Protection One in the 1st quarter valued at $3,148,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protection One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Protection One in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Protection One in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Protection One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Protection One in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Protection One Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

