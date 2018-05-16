Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of PTIX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Atrinsic, Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is a biotechnology company that specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company provides treatments for mood, anxiety, depression and neurodegenerative disorders by using peptide-base, brain active therapeutics.

