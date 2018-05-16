Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 4.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $75.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase 3,470,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, insider Randy Hester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $365,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,723,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.