Progressive Co. (PGR) Position Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 156.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,050 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,413,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,536,000 after purchasing an additional 633,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,450,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 496,336 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,384,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,984,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,738,000 after purchasing an additional 525,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $57.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS increased their price target on Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $121,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,105.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 6.75%. equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

