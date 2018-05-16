Procter & Gamble (PG) Position Boosted by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 279.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.4% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 26,584,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,957,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,884,000 after buying an additional 277,715 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,687,000 after buying an additional 1,064,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,806,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,818,000 after buying an additional 401,855 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,346,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,323,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $149,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,199.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $739,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,681. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $73.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

