ProAssurance (PRA) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Press coverage about ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ProAssurance earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9039109445179 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ProAssurance opened at $40.40 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

PRA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other ProAssurance news, insider Howard H. Friedman bought 2,000 shares of ProAssurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 273,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,130,984.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

