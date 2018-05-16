PrismChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (PRM)

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. PrismChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PrismChain has traded flat against the US dollar. One PrismChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000466 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000093 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001062 BTC.

PrismChain Coin Profile

PrismChain (CRYPTO:PRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. The official message board for PrismChain is forum.prismchain.com . PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

Buying and Selling PrismChain

PrismChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrismChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PrismChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

