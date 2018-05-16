Principal Financial Group (PFG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Principal Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3863658131502 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Shares of Principal Financial Group traded up $0.05, hitting $59.16, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,715,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,506. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

In related news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 27,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,770,921.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

