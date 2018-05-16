Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.85 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00027204 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $53.85 million and $817,477.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 23,627,848 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

