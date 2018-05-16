Prestige Brands Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (PBH)

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Brands’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.61 million. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 32.61%. Prestige Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Prestige Brands from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Prestige Brands opened at $34.59 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Prestige Brands has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Prestige Brands by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Prestige Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Brands by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Brands

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

