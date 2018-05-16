Presidio (PSDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Presidio, Inc. provides information technology services. The Company offers enterprise-class solutions, including advanced networking, data analytics and center modernization, hybrid and multi-cloud, cyber risk management, and enterprise mobility as well as a broad suite of professional services, including strategy, consulting, design and implementation. It serves healthcare, education, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing and distribution and energy and utilities sectors. Presidio, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSDO. BidaskClub lowered Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Presidio from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo lowered Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on Presidio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Presidio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Presidio opened at $13.46 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Presidio has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Presidio’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Presidio will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSDO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Presidio by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,682,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Presidio by 45.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 554,091 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Presidio by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,261,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 534,441 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Presidio in the fourth quarter valued at $5,148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Presidio in the first quarter valued at $4,257,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

