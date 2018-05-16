Preferred Apartment (APTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.91 Million

Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) will report sales of $96.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.66 million and the lowest is $95.44 million. Preferred Apartment posted sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment will report full-year sales of $397.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.95 million to $399.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $489.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $461.53 million to $519.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Apartment.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.96 million. Preferred Apartment had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Preferred Apartment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Preferred Apartment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 target price on Preferred Apartment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,854. Preferred Apartment has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Preferred Apartment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Preferred Apartment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment by 716.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

