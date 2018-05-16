PPL Co. (PPL) Shares Bought by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PPL by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,865,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,280,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,112,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,546,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,528,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after acquiring an additional 360,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,739,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,573,000 after acquiring an additional 492,590 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 4,232 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $123,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 2,205 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $64,363.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,815 shares of company stock worth $257,352. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. PPL had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on PPL and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.32 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

